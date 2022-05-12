GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- With the nation reaching one-million deaths due to COVID, experts are chiming in on how we are doing here in Eastern North Carolina.

They said, they have seen an uptick, but nothing like past COVID numbers, but they said, this death toll is significant, and we need to continue taking precautions, event if it helps save one life.

“We have ten COVID positive patients hospitalized, three of those are in the ICU,” said Vice President of Nursing at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He added, none of the patients currently in the hospital are as severely sick with COVID as they have seen in the past.

And in Onslow County, the Health Department said, they are seeing the same trend.

“Onslow County is averaging about 35 new cases each day. This is up from only around five cases per day at the beginning of April,” said Director of the Onslow County Health Department, Krissy Richmond-Hoover.

But back in January, Onslow County was seeing nearly 900 new cases daily, and while not as severe, health officials add, uptick in numbers are expected.

“We also know that there were so many impacts from COVID, with shutdowns and social isolation, and those are things we don’t want to go back to. So we really want to make sure that we encourage the public to be prepared, be protected, and to know how to access both testing and treatment if they do test positive,” said Hoover.

Both Hoover and Davis said, this one-million death mile marker needs to be a significant reminder to all of us.

“These people whose lives were lost, they were they were they meant a lot to somebody, you know, there were lots of mothers and fathers,” said Hoover.

“One death is too many, you know, if it’s something you can prevent, why wouldn’t you,” added Davis.

Both health officials said, as life continues to move forward, it’s always important to remain cautious and stay educated about available vaccines.