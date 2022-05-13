GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 12 reached 999,125 COVID-19-related deaths and 82.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 10, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Randolph County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (60 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,875 (35,737 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (444 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (63,326 fully vaccinated)

#49. Jackson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (19 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,029 (9,679 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (96 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (23,490 fully vaccinated)

#48. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (20 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,698 (11,260 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (180 total deaths)

— 68.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (21,560 fully vaccinated)

#47. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (57 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,072 (40,588 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (534 total deaths)

— 74.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (55,734 fully vaccinated)

#46. Perquimans County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,538 (2,765 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (23 total deaths)

— 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (6,142 fully vaccinated)

#45. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (64 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,153 (41,423 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (581 total deaths)

— 74.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (62,455 fully vaccinated)

#44. Camden County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,334 (1,775 total cases)

— 35.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (9 total deaths)

— 64.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (5,808 fully vaccinated)

#43. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (77 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,877 (43,373 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (430 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (81,487 fully vaccinated)

#42. Avery County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (8 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,240 (4,607 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (44 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (9,393 fully vaccinated)

#41. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (40 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,377 (24,436 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (174 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (42,920 fully vaccinated)

#40. Bladen County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (16 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,543 (9,340 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (127 total deaths)

— 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (21,056 fully vaccinated)

#39. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (22 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,691 (12,862 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (193 total deaths)

— 84.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (21,587 fully vaccinated)

#38. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (113 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,225 (65,618 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (850 total deaths)

— 62.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (112,492 fully vaccinated)

#37. Washington County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (6 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,373 (3,054 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (50 total deaths)

— 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (5,913 fully vaccinated)

#36. Bertie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,489 (4,261 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (68 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,183 fully vaccinated)

#35. Alexander County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (20 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,909 (10,465 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (139 total deaths)

— 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (16,624 fully vaccinated)

#34. Haywood County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (34 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,999 (13,086 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (221 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (35,724 fully vaccinated)

#33. Yancey County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (10 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,504 (5,331 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (57 total deaths)

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (9,140 fully vaccinated)

#32. Moore County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (56 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,236 (24,449 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (323 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (58,358 fully vaccinated)

#31. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (121 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,006 (56,290 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (494 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (120,761 fully vaccinated)

#30. Harnett County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (78 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,723 (33,617 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (341 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (58,567 fully vaccinated)

#29. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (104 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,826 (48,772 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (465 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (96,640 fully vaccinated)

#28. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (23 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,730 (9,371 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (109 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (22,380 fully vaccinated)

#27. Lee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (36 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,983 (16,052 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (151 total deaths)

— 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (34,080 fully vaccinated)

#26. New Hanover County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (142 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,818 (51,157 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (393 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (148,849 fully vaccinated)

#25. Craven County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (64 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,018 (24,532 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (207 total deaths)

— 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (64,028 fully vaccinated)

#24. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,660 (3,662 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (43 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (8,160 fully vaccinated)

#23. Burke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (57 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,899 (25,244 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (325 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (42,066 fully vaccinated)

#22. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (133 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,649 (59,974 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (452 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (113,353 fully vaccinated)

#21. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (30 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,261 (11,252 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (104 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (24,605 fully vaccinated)

#20. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (39 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,114 (14,976 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (116 total deaths)

— 10.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (23,102 fully vaccinated)

#19. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (50 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,539 (20,584 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (79 total deaths)

— 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (37,661 fully vaccinated)

#18. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (44 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,884 (14,436 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (114 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (37,720 fully vaccinated)

#17. Madison County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (16 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,742 (5,165 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (81 total deaths)

— 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (12,301 fully vaccinated)

#16. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,452 (982 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (8 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (1,971 fully vaccinated)

#15. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (132 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,957 (47,390 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (488 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (100,858 fully vaccinated)

#14. Guilford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (431 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (120,035 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (1,208 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (330,199 fully vaccinated)

#13. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (194 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,985 (62,328 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (489 total deaths)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (133,015 fully vaccinated)

#12. Hyde County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,777 (1,322 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (13 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (3,322 fully vaccinated)

#11. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (287 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,041 (87,369 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (630 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (203,097 fully vaccinated)

#10. Brunswick County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (124 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,195 (30,270 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (332 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (89,865 fully vaccinated)

#9. Chatham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (66 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,575 (13,088 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (115 total deaths)

— 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (43,803 fully vaccinated)

#8. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (33 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,276 (7,504 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (27 total deaths)

— 68.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (26,999 fully vaccinated)

#7. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (348 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,457 (93,499 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (824 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (237,304 fully vaccinated)

#6. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (1,005 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,453 (282,622 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (1,622 total deaths)

— 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (706,320 fully vaccinated)

#5. Watauga County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (56 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,735 (12,772 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (68 total deaths)

— 48.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (31,465 fully vaccinated)

#4. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (270 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,495 (53,530 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (582 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (172,424 fully vaccinated)

#3. Orange County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (183 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,704 (27,771 total cases)

— 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (134 total deaths)

— 61.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (113,597 fully vaccinated)

#2. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (456 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,941 (73,754 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (340 total deaths)

— 54.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (228,678 fully vaccinated)

#1. Wake County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (1,585 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,688 (296,709 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (1,117 total deaths)

— 57.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (817,433 fully vaccinated)