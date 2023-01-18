RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March.

As a result of COVID-19, over 900,000 families in North Carolina have been getting at least $95 extra per month since March 2020, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

With the end of the emergency benefits, the average Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefit per person per day will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45.

“Families needed these additional benefits to get healthy and nutritious food throughout the pandemic,” said Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being.

North Carolinians in need of additional food assistance can get additional food and nutrition resources at www.ncdhhs.gov/foodresources.

Residents can apply for FNS benefits online with ePass or by filling out a paper application and mailing it to or dropping it off at their county Department of Social Services.