WalletHub recently posted a study showcasing that North Carolina is the third safest state in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. While it seems that COVID-19 is not as big a threat as it used to be, it is still around with a more contagious varient raging within the states.

The study took numerous factors into account like vaccination rate, positive testing rate, and death vs. vaccination rate ranking as well.

Source: WalletHub

The study shows that North Carolina ranked accordingly:

  • 1st – Vaccination Rate
  • 12th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 3rd – Death Rate
  • 17th – Level of Community Transmission

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022.

