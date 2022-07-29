GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Did everyone get their check-up recently?

WalletHub recently posted a study showcasing that North Carolina is the third safest state in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. While it seems that COVID-19 is not as big a threat as it used to be, it is still around with a more contagious varient raging within the states.

The study took numerous factors into account like vaccination rate, positive testing rate, and death vs. vaccination rate ranking as well.

The study shows that North Carolina ranked accordingly:

1 st – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 12 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 3 rd – Death Rate

– Death Rate 17th – Level of Community Transmission

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022.

To see how the other states stack up against each other, click here.