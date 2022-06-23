GREENVILLE, N.C. — Over half of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and new cases have shown a general downward trend since the start of 2022.

WalletHub released updated rankings for the safest states during COVID-19. The report lists North Carolina No. 2 overall. The ranking was determined through these numbers:

1 st – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 16 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 7 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 21st – Level of Community Transmission

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Safety has been essential for getting the United States economy back on track, as the lower the positive number of cases there are and deaths in a state, the fewer restrictions there will be and the more comfortable people will be shopping in person.

The country has dropped most restrictions, along with the number of positive cases dropping which increased the percentage of people vaccinated and who have received the booster doses, something that is considered key to getting life back to normal.

Some states are already safer than others, based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating on the regular.

According to WalletHub, the top 10 safes states during COVID are:

Kansas

North Carolina

Maine

Nebraska

District of Columbia

South Dakota

Iowa

Virginia

Alaska

Texas

The bottom states are:

Colorado

Indiana

New Jersey

Georgia

Wisconsin

Montana

North Dakota

Michigan

Kentucky

Nevada

West Virginia

Tennessee

