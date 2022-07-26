RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is reporting just its second drop in the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes in three months.

A weekly report released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed 273 outbreaks at nursing homes — six fewer than there were last week, when they hit a four-month high.

It was the second week-over-week decline since the end of April. There was a slight dip in mid-June — from 232 to 229 — that wound up being erased a week later by another big jump as the BA.5 omicron variant drove the latest surge.

The report also showed an incremental increase in the outbreak count at residential care facilities along with flat numbers at correctional facilities.

The 168 outbreaks at residential care facilities were an increase of two from last week. There were 22 outbreaks at correctional facilities for the second consecutive week.