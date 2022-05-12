(WNCT) – Wallethub posted an article recently about the safest states during COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina ranked No. 2 overall.

The rankings are set up across five key metrics that include the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

North Carolina ranked first in vaccination Rate, first in death rate, and 23rd in hospitalization rate.

