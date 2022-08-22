GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over $3 million in COVID-19 relief funding will go out to 19 clinics in Eastern North Carolina.

They’re all members of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable clinics, providing health care services to uninsured and underserved people. One of those right here in Greenville. The Greenville community shelter clinic will receive $11,000 to go directly towards patient care.

“There’s a lot of needs in this area and the more we’re able to help people, and sort of uplift people, especially with their health, it goes a very long way,” said Femi Opelami, co-director at Greenville Community Shelter Clinic.

The money is part of a $15 million grant approved by the North Carolina General Assembly last year.