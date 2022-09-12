GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is still dealing with some of the impacts of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 community spread remains high in the county.

However, county health officials say there’s nothing to worry about. Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said while the county is at a high community spread, Pitt County is still doing better than two years ago. He believes as we continue to get adjusted to the virus, the spread will slow down.

“The way the CDC matrix is written, you have to have almost no cases a week a very very low number of cases a week to fall out of the high transmission bracket,” Silvernail said.

When asked about large gatherings like the season opener for East Carolina University’s football game that drew 50,000 people, and students returning to camps, he’s still not worried about the transmission rates.

“Anytime you bring people together and there’s an infection around and there’s the potential for that infection to be transmitted, but I think now so many of us have at least partial immunity to this thing, that I don’t think we’re gonna see these huge after events like we did before,” Silvernail said. “I think there’s gonna be a background level of activity that might increase some with colder weather just like flu and other respiratory viruses do, but I don’t know that we’re gonna see the huge spikes right now unless there’s a new variant that comes out.”

He also mentioned the epidemic curve data is also showing more health stability.

“When you look at our epidemic curve, we’ve actually the curve has actually flattened out so instead of being a tall skinny curve, which means a lot of people got it very quickly, we’re seeing this sort of fatter, shorter curve, which says it’s sort of smoldering and it’s still rolling through the community but not as quickly as it was before,” Silvernail said.