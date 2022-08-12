GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Will the world ever return to the times before COVID-19 and is this the new normal?

A new study from the website 4Over reveals that 74% of Americans feel like 2022 is the new standard for the world. Some of the stats in the report showed that 55% no longer care about proof of vaccination status or COVID-19 recovery before events; 62% are no longer concerned about capacity restrictions; and 52% of people say they feel comfortable attending any kind of event this year.

Domestic travel (87%), movie theaters (84%), and parties (84%) are the three main events that people feel comfortable attending due to more guidelines for COVID-19.

Also, 51% are worried about getting COVID-19 and 1 out of 5 people check daily COVID case numbers in their area and 19% still worry about catching COVID-19 during the school year, since it’s right around the corner.

