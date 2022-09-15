GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Sep. 13 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 95.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.6% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Sep. 12, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

1 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#50. Clay County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (23 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,059 (3,039 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (49 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (5,316 fully vaccinated)

2 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hoke County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (113 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,703 (17,511 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (129 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (23,405 fully vaccinated)

3 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lee County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (129 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,620 (18,299 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (165 total deaths)

— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (34,594 fully vaccinated)

4 / 50Canva

#47. Haywood County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (134 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,480 (15,255 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (233 total deaths)

— 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (36,022 fully vaccinated)

5 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#46. Onslow County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (425 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,518 (60,407 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (405 total deaths)

— 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (119,841 fully vaccinated)

6 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (95 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,097 (11,027 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (101 total deaths)

— 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (23,737 fully vaccinated)

7 / 50Canva

#44. Guilford County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (1,165 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,338 (141,479 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (1,317 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (334,365 fully vaccinated)

8 / 50Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lincoln County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (187 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,925 (27,491 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (192 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (43,233 fully vaccinated)

9 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#42. Orange County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (326 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,514 (34,913 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (146 total deaths)

— 61.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (115,261 fully vaccinated)

10 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Durham County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (716 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,684 (92,215 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (367 total deaths)

— 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (233,016 fully vaccinated)

11 / 50Canva

#40. Cumberland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (747 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,774 (103,250 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (696 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (204,193 fully vaccinated)

12 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Nash County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (210 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,695 (29,888 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (335 total deaths)

— 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (54,748 fully vaccinated)

13 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Iredell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (408 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,579 (55,594 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (501 total deaths)

— 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (97,512 fully vaccinated)

14 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Davie County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (98 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,680 (13,145 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (115 total deaths)

— 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (24,929 fully vaccinated)

15 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lenoir County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (128 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,619 (18,250 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (236 total deaths)

— 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (31,279 fully vaccinated)

16 / 50Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Davidson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (387 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,557 (49,541 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (454 total deaths)

— 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (82,319 fully vaccinated)

17 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Caswell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (53 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,960 (6,094 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (55 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (10,805 fully vaccinated)

18 / 50Canva

#33. Avery County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (41 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,453 (5,171 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (47 total deaths)

— 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (9,527 fully vaccinated)

19 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Person County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (93 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,091 (11,093 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (111 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (22,551 fully vaccinated)

20 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (64 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,831 (8,106 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (137 total deaths)

— 100.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (11,959 fully vaccinated)

21 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Alexander County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (89 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,000 (11,624 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (146 total deaths)

— 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (16,906 fully vaccinated)

22 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#29. Catawba County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (380 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,197 (54,562 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (633 total deaths)

— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (87,356 fully vaccinated)

23 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#28. Rutherford County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (161 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,405 (19,710 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 613 (411 total deaths)

— 144.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (28,473 fully vaccinated)

24 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sampson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (153 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,620 (21,359 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (193 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (33,377 fully vaccinated)

25 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Franklin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (170 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,538 (24,068 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (88 total deaths)

— 49.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (38,192 fully vaccinated)

26 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Edgecombe County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (126 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,838 (15,873 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (163 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (24,880 fully vaccinated)

27 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Forsyth County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (947 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,842 (110,261 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (868 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (240,640 fully vaccinated)

28 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tyrrell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (10 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,739 (1,114 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (9 total deaths)

— 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (1,988 fully vaccinated)

29 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Pitt County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (460 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,839 (61,161 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (271 total deaths)

— 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (98,119 fully vaccinated)

30 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Robeson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (333 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,917 (46,917 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (563 total deaths)

— 71.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (56,397 fully vaccinated)

31 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#20. McDowell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (117 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,232 (15,663 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (181 total deaths)

— 57.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (24,030 fully vaccinated)

32 / 50Canva

#19. Hyde County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (13 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,477 (1,554 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (14 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (3,369 fully vaccinated)

33 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#18. Caldwell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (217 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,469 (25,861 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (325 total deaths)

— 57.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (39,371 fully vaccinated)

34 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gaston County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (593 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,197 (74,538 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (910 total deaths)

— 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (114,110 fully vaccinated)

35 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Northampton County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (52 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,700 (5,202 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (91 total deaths)

— 86.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (8,702 fully vaccinated)

36 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Stokes County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (122 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,854 (13,155 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (191 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (21,782 fully vaccinated)

37 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wayne County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (332 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,190 (37,173 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (423 total deaths)

— 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (61,520 fully vaccinated)

38 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Swain County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (39 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,650 (4,374 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (52 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (8,321 fully vaccinated)

39 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Mitchell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (43 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,495 (4,264 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (42 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (7,306 fully vaccinated)

40 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rowan County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (413 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,072 (46,991 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (611 total deaths)

— 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (62,658 fully vaccinated)

41 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cleveland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (289 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,302 (33,598 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (423 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (49,872 fully vaccinated)

42 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Vance County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (133 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,779 (14,153 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (128 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (26,124 fully vaccinated)

43 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wilkes County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (205 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,621 (20,264 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (286 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (32,241 fully vaccinated)

44 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Alamance County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (518 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,296 (54,744 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (523 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (101,901 fully vaccinated)

45 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Halifax County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (154 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,135 (16,571 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (193 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (27,047 fully vaccinated)

46 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (39 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,380 (3,518 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (52 total deaths)

— 78.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (5,969 fully vaccinated)

47 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Anson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (89 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,032 (7,586 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (102 total deaths)

— 66.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (11,610 fully vaccinated)

48 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#3. Graham County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (36 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,956 (2,613 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (3,938 fully vaccinated)

49 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Yadkin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (162 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,582 (13,026 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (126 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (18,819 fully vaccinated)

50 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Surry County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (328 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,804 (24,983 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 522 (375 total deaths)

— 108.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (36,322 fully vaccinated)