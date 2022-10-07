RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 is down to single digits. Most of them are in Eastern North Carolina.

Just nine counties were colored orange with high levels of COVID in the community on the map released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The six counties from ENC that are included are Pitt, Beaufort, Martin, Washington, Tyrrell and Hyde.

(Photo credit: CDC)

A total of 68 counties — or, more than two-thirds of them — were shaded green with the lowest community levels of the virus. That total was at 65 last week. Among those counties with low levels: Wake, Franklin, Nash and Wilson counties in central North Carolina.

The CDC advises people in orange counties to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.

There were 23 counties colored yellow with medium levels of the virus in the communities, including Orange, Durham and Chatham counties.