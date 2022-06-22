JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — With the new CDC approval of COVID-19 vaccines for young children, now almost all ages are eligible for the shot.

Wednesday marked the first day StarMed Healthcare was offering vaccinations for six months to five years old. StarMed site lead in Jacksonville, Sabrina Benitez, said COVID is challenging for schools and daycares, so this extra protection is great for families.

“The ones that aren’t that susceptible, more to getting COVID are not able to protect and it’s very important that we protect those that are their immune system is not as healthy as a normal adult and also the elderly and the infants, the babies,” said Benitez.

Benitez also said their vaccination site is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm for people interested.