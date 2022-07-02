GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 28, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Clay County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (20 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,397 (2,740 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (47 total deaths)

— 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (5,274 fully vaccinated)

#49. Jones County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (17 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,056 (2,360 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (39 total deaths)

— 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (5,223 fully vaccinated)

#48. Wilkes County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (123 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,912 (18,411 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (274 total deaths)

— 67.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (32,046 fully vaccinated)

#47. Wilson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (149 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,859 (22,789 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (323 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (43,697 fully vaccinated)

#46. Cleveland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (178 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,379 (30,735 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (405 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (49,705 fully vaccinated)

#45. Lincoln County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (158 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,618 (25,504 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (182 total deaths)

— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (43,041 fully vaccinated)

#44. Lee County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (114 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,296 (16,863 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (152 total deaths)

— 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (34,285 fully vaccinated)

#43. New Hanover County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (435 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,073 (54,101 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (401 total deaths)

— 28.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (149,368 fully vaccinated)

#42. Catawba County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (296 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,256 (49,869 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (613 total deaths)

— 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (86,872 fully vaccinated)

#41. Forsyth County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (716 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,260 (100,391 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (837 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (238,623 fully vaccinated)

#40. Madison County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (41 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,226 (5,488 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (81 total deaths)

— 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (12,324 fully vaccinated)

#39. Surry County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (135 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,869 (22,159 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (353 total deaths)

— 105.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (36,193 fully vaccinated)

#38. Cherokee County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (54 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,636 (7,335 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (125 total deaths)

— 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (13,236 fully vaccinated)

#37. Johnston County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (395 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,334 (63,501 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (459 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (113,909 fully vaccinated)

#36. Haywood County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (121 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,361 (13,935 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (224 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (35,843 fully vaccinated)

#35. Caswell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (44 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,115 (5,677 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (52 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (10,722 fully vaccinated)

#34. Carteret County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (136 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,788 (15,137 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (132 total deaths)

— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (45,261 fully vaccinated)

#33. Cabarrus County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (430 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,575 (59,686 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (508 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (121,464 fully vaccinated)

#32. Northampton County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (39 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,662 (4,610 total cases)

— 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (86 total deaths)

— 83.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (8,718 fully vaccinated)

#31. Cumberland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (672 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,797 (93,263 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (661 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (204,422 fully vaccinated)

#30. Gaston County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (450 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,555 (68,605 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (863 total deaths)

— 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (113,026 fully vaccinated)

#29. Hyde County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (10 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,370 (1,450 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (14 total deaths)

— 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (3,354 fully vaccinated)

#28. Bladen County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (67 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,148 (9,865 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (133 total deaths)

— 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (21,162 fully vaccinated)

#27. Stokes County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (96 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,078 (11,889 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (183 total deaths)

— 67.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (21,670 fully vaccinated)

#26. Mecklenburg County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (2,345 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,259 (302,676 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (1,654 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (708,681 fully vaccinated)

#25. Vance County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (94 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,295 (12,601 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (125 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (25,899 fully vaccinated)

#24. Moore County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (214 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,652 (25,878 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (330 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (58,681 fully vaccinated)

#23. Richmond County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (95 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,092 (13,490 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (194 total deaths)

— 80.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (21,730 fully vaccinated)

#22. Washington County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (25 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,288 (3,160 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (51 total deaths)

— 83.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (5,936 fully vaccinated)

#21. Yancey County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (39 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,682 (5,544 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (58 total deaths)

— 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (9,180 fully vaccinated)

#20. Craven County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (222 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,689 (26,238 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (209 total deaths)

— 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (64,378 fully vaccinated)

#19. Caldwell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (180 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,267 (23,229 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (309 total deaths)

— 56.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (39,224 fully vaccinated)

#18. Scotland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (77 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,701 (10,691 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (134 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (17,182 fully vaccinated)

#17. Brunswick County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (328 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,971 (32,807 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (338 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (90,147 fully vaccinated)

#16. Lenoir County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (129 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,177 (16,324 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (230 total deaths)

— 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (31,059 fully vaccinated)

#15. Martin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (55 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,592 (6,416 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (93 total deaths)

— 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (11,012 fully vaccinated)

#14. Hoke County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (138 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,917 (15,972 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (119 total deaths)

— 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (23,261 fully vaccinated)

#13. Pamlico County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (32 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,963 (2,795 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (29 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (7,052 fully vaccinated)

#12. Swain County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (36 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,223 (3,885 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (46 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (8,202 fully vaccinated)

#11. Halifax County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (126 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,532 (14,769 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (188 total deaths)

— 56.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,948 fully vaccinated)

#10. Dare County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (95 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,357 (8,274 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (27 total deaths)

— 69.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (27,078 fully vaccinated)

#9. Robeson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (343 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,831 (42,886 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (545 total deaths)

— 73.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (55,948 fully vaccinated)

#8. Franklin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (187 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,796 (22,157 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (82 total deaths)

— 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (37,843 fully vaccinated)

#7. Wake County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (3,000 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,687 (330,050 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (1,152 total deaths)

— 56.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (820,728 fully vaccinated)

#6. Pitt County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (499 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,785 (55,642 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (235 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (97,360 fully vaccinated)

#5. Durham County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (946 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,716 (82,675 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (344 total deaths)

— 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (229,767 fully vaccinated)

#4. Davie County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (127 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,077 (12,030 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (108 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (24,732 fully vaccinated)

#3. Mitchell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (45 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,047 (3,748 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (40 total deaths)

— 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (7,277 fully vaccinated)

#2. Yadkin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (117 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,109 (11,718 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (121 total deaths)

— 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (18,687 fully vaccinated)

#1. Anson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (86 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,021 (6,850 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (102 total deaths)

— 73.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (11,559 fully vaccinated)