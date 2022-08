GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Aug. 5 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 91.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.2% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Aug. 4, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

1 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (23,671 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (101 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,296 (10,675 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

2 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,975 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (190 total deaths)

— 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,670 (15,838 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

3 / 50Canva

#48. Avery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (9,499 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (46 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,427 (4,991 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

4 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#47. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (97,764 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (258 total deaths)

— 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,709 (59,118 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

5 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (38,024 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (83 total deaths)

— 51.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,476 (23,328 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

6 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#45. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (87,146 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (621 total deaths)

— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,952 (52,576 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

7 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Johnston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (114,381 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (465 total deaths)

— 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,831 (66,635 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

8 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (7,053 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (31 total deaths)

— 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,637 (3,008 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

9 / 50Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#42. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (15,080 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (84 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,718 (6,724 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

10 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#41. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (26,013 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (179 total deaths)

— 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,059 (14,126 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

11 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (10,944 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (47 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,067 (4,946 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

12 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (133,333 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (504 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,949 (69,436 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (31,177 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (235 total deaths)

— 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,345 (17,537 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

14 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (34,444 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (158 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,676 (17,716 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

15 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (5,268 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (41 total deaths)

— 77.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,521 (2,498 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

16 / 50Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (19,220 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (78 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,183 (6,940 total cases)

— 30.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

17 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (31,421 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (72 total deaths)

— 47.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,235 (13,053 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

18 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (122,090 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (514 total deaths)

— 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,187 (63,177 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

19 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#32. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (12,360 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (82 total deaths)

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,192 (5,698 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

20 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chowan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (7,939 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (62 total deaths)

— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,941 (4,593 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

21 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (22,497 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (111 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,179 (10,733 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

22 / 50Canva

#29. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (35,935 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (231 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,592 (14,702 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

23 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (54,628 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (328 total deaths)

— 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,716 (28,965 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

24 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (24,846 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (111 total deaths)

— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,543 (12,658 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

25 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (8,296 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (49 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,227 (4,171 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

26 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Vance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (26,019 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (126 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,385 (13,532 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

27 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#24. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (58,925 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (334 total deaths)

— 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,054 (27,292 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

28 / 50Canva

#23. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (6,546 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (18 total deaths)

— 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,518 (3,176 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

29 / 50JNix // Shutterstock

#22. Macon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (21,170 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (123 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,435 (8,762 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

30 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#21. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (44,150 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (121 total deaths)

— 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,512 (15,275 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

31 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#20. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (69,728 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (334 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,943 (28,113 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

32 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (101,588 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (512 total deaths)

— 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,270 (53,006 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

33 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#18. Onslow County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (119,467 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (392 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,325 (58,046 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

34 / 50Canva

#17. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (202,976 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (674 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,711 (99,682 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

35 / 50Canva

#16. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (333,340 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (1,272 total deaths)

— 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,399 (136,438 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

36 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (239,649 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (857 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,759 (106,120 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

37 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (38,056 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,603 (16,684 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

38 / 50Canva

#13. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (64,324 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (219 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,418 (28,004 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

39 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#12. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (90,362 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (343 total deaths)

— 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,602 (35,136 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

40 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#11. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (149,844 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (409 total deaths)

— 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,473 (57,382 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

41 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#10. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (710,640 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,690 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,004 (322,049 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

42 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bladen County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (21,017 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (134 total deaths)

— 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,890 (10,435 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

43 / 50Canva

#8. Carteret County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (45,263 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (139 total deaths)

— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,362 (16,230 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

44 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (13,989 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (72 total deaths)

— 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,343 (6,393 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

45 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (173,747 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (620 total deaths)

— 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,592 (61,619 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

46 / 50Canva

#5. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (3,363 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (14 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,403 (1,501 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

47 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (231,591 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (348 total deaths)

— 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,666 (88,942 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

48 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#3. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (27,114 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (28 total deaths)

— 69.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,665 (8,758 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

49 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (824,424 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (1,189 total deaths)

— 56.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,380 (348,866 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

50 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (114,650 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (142 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,594 (33,547 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina