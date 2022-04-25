RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A new study released by WalletHub shows North Carolina as the 10th safest state during COVID-19.
The report ranked each state on its vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalizations and deaths. Here’s where our state ranked:
- 14th – Vaccination Rate
- 29th – Positive Testing Rate
- 19th – Hospitalization Rate
- 29th – Death Rate
- 27th – Transmission Rate
Source: WalletHub
North Carolina had an average score of 69.58. Maryland ranked highest with a 80.79 score while Nevada was last at 28.90.
The numbers were updated through April 20. Click here to read and see more.