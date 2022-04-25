RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A new study released by WalletHub shows North Carolina as the 10th safest state during COVID-19.

The report ranked each state on its vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalizations and deaths. Here’s where our state ranked:

14 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 29 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 19 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 29 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 27th – Transmission Rate

North Carolina had an average score of 69.58. Maryland ranked highest with a 80.79 score while Nevada was last at 28.90.

The numbers were updated through April 20. Click here to read and see more.