RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s been two years since the start of the pandemic and I’m sure you’re wondering how North Carolina is doing.

According to a new report from Wallethub, North Carolina ranked 8th as the safest state during COVID-19. This ranking is measuring the vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and transmission rate and is updated through Tuesday.

  • 14th – Vaccination Rate
  • 15th – Positive Testing Rate
  • 17th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 14th – Death Rate
  • 25th – Transmission Rate
Source: WalletHub

With this news, it’s no wonder that around 66% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 28.

The article also reports which states have the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates as well. With this data, you can feel a little more at ease when you travel across North Carolina.

For more information on other states’ data, click here.