RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s been two years since the start of the pandemic and I’m sure you’re wondering how North Carolina is doing.

According to a new report from Wallethub, North Carolina ranked 8th as the safest state during COVID-19. This ranking is measuring the vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and transmission rate and is updated through Tuesday.

14 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 15 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 17 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 14 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 25th – Transmission Rate

With this news, it’s no wonder that around 66% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 28.

The article also reports which states have the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates as well. With this data, you can feel a little more at ease when you travel across North Carolina.

