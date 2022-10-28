WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We may not see the same big spike in COVID-19 cases we saw last winter, but Novant Health infectious disease specialist David Priest says we are likely in for a rough respiratory virus season.

In early 2022, North Carolina saw what Priest described as “the biggest spike we had during the pandemic in terms of number of cases.”

The week of Nov. 6, 2021, we had 713 COVID-related hospital admissions. That was right before the case count started climbing. Less than three months later, by the week of Jan. 29, 2022, that number had skyrocketed to 4,285.

“I don’t think we’ll see that this year, but what’s replacing that big spike from COVID is several spikes that are smaller but different viruses,” he said. “So all at the same time, we’re going to have COVID and all the newer omicron variants, we’re going to have influenza, we’re going to have respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and then a smattering of other respiratory viruses.”

Already, Priest says they’re seeing a “significant” number of RSV cases, particularly in children. Flu cases are beginning to tick up “earlier than we’ve seen in the last few years,” he said.

“It’s going to be a bad season because of all the viruses that are out there and not just COVID like we had last year,” Priest said.

He does not expect North Carolina’s season to be notably better or worse than other states. Instead, he says it is more important to focus on risk factors at the individual level rather than the state level. That includes making sure you know your own risk level and getting vaccinated.

How do we know it will be a bad season?

One of the ways that experts determine the potential severity of the respiratory illness season is by looking at the rest of the world.

“We know in Australia, they had a bad flu season, and what typically happens in that hemisphere we get during our winter season, so we can make some of those predictions,” Priest said.

They’re also monitoring local cases and evaluating vaccination rates.

“The future’s very hard to predict but just the totality of evidence right now speaks to a respiratory virus season that’s going to be pretty rough,” he said.

I got the last booster. Do I have to get this one?

The short answer is yes, and here’s why. This is not the same booster you got last time around.

Right now, healthcare providers are providing what’s called a bivalent booster.

“This is a unique and newer booster than what we’ve had before in that it’s been changed to protect you against the currently circulating viruses,” Priest said.

In addition to providing protection against the newer strains of COVID, the shot will also re-up your immunity which has likely waned since the last shot.

Getting the bivalent booster is especially important for people with exacerbating risk factors.

“If you have other health problems that we’ve talked about, if you’re older, you have heart or lung issues, diabetes, you’re overweight and your vaccination or your COVID that you had was years ago, you’re going to be more vulnerable to complications from COVID and that’s the real value of this new booster,” he said.

The data has already shown that people who got their initial doses and a booster shot were less likely to be admitted to the hospital than people who just got their initial doses but skipped the booster.

If I get COVID, there’s medicine to help, right?

I’ve got good news and bad news. We have some medicines that can help, but the monoclonal antibodies that doctors use to treat COVID patients won’t be effective against the newer variants.

“The number of tools we have to fight the disease is going to go down a little bit, so vaccination is a really important piece of this, particularly with the new booster,” Priest said.

Until new monoclonal antibodies are developed, doctors will have to rely on other medications. For example, Paxlovid, the oral medication used to treat COVID, will still work, according to Priest.

“If the people are thinking, ‘You know what, I’m not going to get that new booster. I probably need it, but I’m not going to get it because if I get sick, they have these things they can give me,’ we’ll have some things but not as much as we did earlier in the pandemic, so it behooves you to be protected with vaccination before you get to that point,” he said.

Find out where you can go to get a COVID vaccine or booster in North Carolina.

Find out where you can go to get the flu vaccine in North Carolina.