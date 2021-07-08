A thrilling way to beat the heat; the Quarry at Carrigan Farms is a destination you can’t miss

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This summer take a flying leap…into a cool quarry.

Carrigan Farms in Iredell County is a home to a spring filled rock quarry.

Visitors can leap off ledges from 8 to 15 feet high into the cool spring fed water below. The 25-feet deep swimming spot formed in the late 1960s when crews were mining granite to build nearby Interstate 77.

Workers hit several unground springs and the quarry quickly filled up with water.

Those fresh springs keep the water cool, clear and clean.

People travel from across the state for the unique and often thrilling way to beat the summer heat.

Shannon Smith shows us in today’s Destination Vacation.