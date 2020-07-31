Digital Dining at Bateeni Mediterranean Grill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Right on West Arlington Blvd.in Greenville you will find Bateeni Mediterranean Grill.

The grill opened in 2014 and has grown to expand since then. It is owned by Asif Daher and his family who specialize in creating overseas delicacy’s in the US.

The name “Bateeni” actually comes from Daher’s home village next to Jerusalem. In English it is translated to “Bethle.”

The family orders almost all spices from their home spot and surrounding places in the Mediterranean.

