Digital Dining at La Cocina Del Coqui

Digital Dining

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – La Cocina Del Coqui Restaurant & Food Truck is a gem in Jacksonville, serving up authentic Puerto Rican cuisine.

It started as a food truck in 2015, then owners Rachelle and Edwin decided to create a “home base” where people could easily find them.

Owner Edwin served in the Marine Corp for 6 years and the Navy for 11.

After retiring he said his way of giving back to the community now is through food, and a lot of it!


The spots most popular dish is the Cuban sandwich, that has a Puerto Rican flare. The owners say empanadas and mofongo are a close second.

WATCH: Chef Edwin performs!

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV