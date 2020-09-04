Digital Dining at La Cocina Del Coqui

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – La Cocina Del Coqui Restaurant & Food Truck is a gem in Jacksonville, serving up authentic Puerto Rican cuisine.

It started as a food truck in 2015, then owners Rachelle and Edwin decided to create a “home base” where people could easily find them.

Owner Edwin served in the Marine Corp for 6 years and the Navy for 11.

The spots most popular dish is the Cuban sandwich, that has a Puerto Rican flare. The owners say empanadas and mofongo are a close second.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!