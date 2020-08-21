Digital Dining at Napoli Cafe

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – Tucked away in a beach town is Napoli Cafe serving breakfast, lunch and dinner all day.

Husband and wife owners Mickey and Iuliaa opened the spot in 2017.They named it Napoli because they dream of moving to Italy one day.

Napoli Cafe has two locations one in Sneads Ferry and one in Jacksonville.

SPOILER: Two new locations are opening up in Holly Ridge and Surf City in the near future!

If you are craving a panini with fresh meat, a breakfast sandwich and coffee after a long night or a smoothie to sip on the way to the beach, this is your place.