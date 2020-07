GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS went to Cucina LaMantia 4 months ago to experience its 14-course dinner.

It opened in December of 2018 and owned by husband and wife Lauren and Charlie LaMantia.

The couple moved to Greenville to bring their unique dinner service idea and Sicilian culture to the south.

However, things changed when COVID-19 hit. 9OYS went back to see how the Sicilian restaurant is surviving.