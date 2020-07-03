Online Originals: Digital Dining at Blend Nutrition Bar

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On episode six of Digital Dining, 9 On Your Side’s Kayla Schmidt takes you to Blend Nutrition Bar!

Blend Nutrition Bar is located on 109 Marine Blvd. The newly opened spot is co-founded by Elissa Faith Dyal and Daniela Colina.

If you are looking for some liquid motivation, special blends, coffee, pressed juice, bowls or artisan toasts – this is the place.

Before even entering Blend you see the exterior covered in photo ops for selfies, families, and even doggies!

Upon entry, you’re greeted with a smile from your ‘local energy dealers’ fueling your body inside and out.

Photo Courtesy: DYAL Studios