Online Originals: Digital Dining at Cucina LaMantia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On episode four of Digital Dining, 9 On Your Side’s Kayla Schmidt takes you to Cucina LaMantia.

Cucina LaMantia opened in December of 2018. It is owned by husband and wife Lauren and Charlie LaMantia.

The couple moved to Greenville to bring their unique dinner service idea and Sicilian culture to the south.











Their dinner service includes a no menu, sit down, 14 course meal. All dishes are prepared fresh by Chef Charlie.

That’s not all – they also serve lunch with a menu. Their hours are…

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Lunch 11:30am – 2:00pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Lunch 11:30am – 2:00pm, Dinner 6:00pm – 9:00pm *reservations only*

Doors also open at 5:45pm for Friday and Saturday dinner service.

The restaurant is located at 3700 South Memorial Drive, Greenville. It is also BYOB.

To meet the owners and get an inside look at Cucina LaMantia, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.