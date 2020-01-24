Online Originals: Digital Dining at Eat 23 Cafe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On episode two of Digital Dining, 9 On Your Side’s Kayla Schmidt takes you to Eat 23 Cafe.

Eat 23 Cafe is a newer breakfast, brunch and lunch cafe located on 10th street.

Owner Mike Duncan features the top 23 items from all around North Carolina on his menu, hoping all diners can find something just for them!

Although Eat 23 Cafe is newer to Greenville, upon entry you feel welcomed and right at home.





Meet Mike and hear his story in the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!

If you are a local restaurant owner and would like to be featured contact Kayla Schmidt at KSchmidt@wnct.com