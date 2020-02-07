Online Originals: Digital Dining at Sugar Hill Pizzeria

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On episode three of Digital Dining, 9 On Your Side’s Kayla Schmidt takes you to Sugar Hill Pizzeria!

Sugar Hill Pizzeria opened in February of 2016. It was opened by two local couples, The Moore’s and The Elmore’s.

The pizza joint is located at 211 N Herritage St. in Kinston. It’s a part of the revitalization downtown.

Meet one of the owners, Chris Moore and hear Sugar Hill’s story in the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!

