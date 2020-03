SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – On episode five of Digital Dining, 9 On Your Side’s Kayla Schmidt takes you to Tick N Jabs.

Tick N Jabs was opened on October 18, 2019 by the Warren family in Snow Hill. It’s a family operated spot too – serving up classic southern BBQ.

It is located at 416 Kingold Blvd and open Friday through Sunday 11:00AM until 6:00PM .







To meet an owner and get inside look at the spot, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.