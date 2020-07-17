Digital Dining at YoBre’z Frozen Dessert Bar

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On episode seven of Digital Dining, 9 On Your Side’s Kayla Schmidt takes you to YoBre’z Frozen Dessert Bar!

YoBre’z Frozen Dessert Bar is located at 715 Gum Branch Rd Ste 6. It’s owned by Breon Williams and Stacy Welsh.

The spot started scooping in 2018 and has grown it’s brand since then.

If you have a sweet tooth, this is the place to go. YoBre’z has over 100 flavors, carrying 70 in store at all times.

And this episode made it right on time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, check out what this sweet shop has to offer.