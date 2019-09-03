2019 Ayden Collard Festival canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT)

The 2019 Ayden Collard Festival, scheduled for Sept. 3-Sept. 8, has been canceled, to allow participants to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

“Due to Dorian potentially heading our way, the Ayden Collard Festival Committee is announcing that the festival for 2019 has been canceled. The safety of our community is more important than a festival. We hope to reschedule in the near future. Please check out the website for any possible future dates.



The Ayden Art Show will continue as planned. The wonderful works of art are ready for you to view this week.”