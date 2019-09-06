70 residents evacuated from nursing home in Elizabeth City before Dorian

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WNCT)



The Currituck County Fire & EMS Department said it helped evacuate and relocate 70 residents from an Elizabeth City nursing home at risk of flooding during Hurricane Dorian.

Currituck County officials said at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, it responded to a call for help to relocate patients from The Citadel Elizabeth City Skilled Rehabilitation Facility, located at 901 Halstead Blvd., due to the possibility of flooding from Hurricane Dorian.



Currituck County Fire-EMS’s Medical Bus and three personnel transported 14 stretcher-bound patients to the Creekmore Nursing Home in Ahoskie NC.

The remaining 56 residents of The Citadel Elizabeth City Skilled Rehab Facility were taken to five other nursing homes in the region.



Currituck County Fire & EMS officials said in the last year, they have transported a total of 126 patients out of the way of approaching storms.