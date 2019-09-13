Authorities ask for vehicles to be removed from part of Ocracoke Island for Dorian cleanup

BEAUFORT, NC (WNCT) - The Carteret County Sheriff's Office said this week it has sent six deputies to Ocracoke Island to help the Hyde County Sheriff's Office with relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

According to a post on the CCSO Facebook page, the deputies going to Ocracoke Island are: Deputy Byrd, Chief Deputy Fulcher, Lt. Mull, Deputy Garner, Sgt. Willis and Deputy Howell.