Federal officials said vehicles parked in the NPS parking lot at the boat ramps on Ocracoke Island should be removed by noon on Monday, Sept. 16, to help recovery from Hurricane Dorian.
The National Park Service, the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management, and the Hyde County Government are requesting that all vehicles, golf carts, boats, trailers, recreational vehicles, and other equipment be removed from the NPS parking lot at the boat ramps, a.k.a Base Docks, in Ocracoke Village.
The National Park Service said any vehicles not removed from that parking lot by noon on Monday, Sept. 16, will be subject to removal.
Officials said several agencies will need to use the parking area to facilitate recovery actions to help Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian.
Authorities ask for vehicles to be removed from part of Ocracoke Island for Dorian cleanup
