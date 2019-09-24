Beaufort to host pub crawl, BBQ competition fundraisers for Dorian relief

BEAUFORT, NC (WNCT) – This weekend in Beaufort, you can help raise money for Hurricane Dorian recovery, while participating in a pub crawl, and enjoying local BBQ and sides at a BBQ competition.



On Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Pub Crawl will take place throughout downtown Beaufort.



Event organizers said participants will start at the Beaufort Wine and Food office (129 Middle Lane) where they will receive wrist bands, a complimentary beer cup, and a ‘punch card’ with each of the stops listed.



Guests will then go from stop to stop, sampling beer and cuisine pairings at each stop at their own pace. The brewers will be present to meet with guests, and each ticket holder will have their card punched at each stop before moving on to the next stop.



Pub Crawl tickets can be purchased online and cost $45 for the general public, and $40.50 for members of Beaufort Wine and Food.



Pub Crawl stops include:

Backstreet Pub with Founders Brewing

Royal James with Carolina Brewing Company

Finz with Red Oak Brewery

Fishtowne Brew House

Black Sheep with 21st Amendment

Clawson’s with Sweetwater Brewing Company

Turner Street Market with Red Hare Brewing

Aqua with Fullsteam Brewing

Beaufort Olive Oil Co. with Billy Beer

On Saturday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Beer, Bubbles and BBQ Festival will take place on the waterfront on the 400 block of Front Street.



Organizers said this event will feature live music, drink samples at dozens of breweries and brewpubs, and a People’s Choice BBQ Competition, where pitmasters from across the region will cook a variety of BBQ and sides for the public to enjoy, as they put their best dishes forward in hopes of winning the competition.



Beer, Bubbles & BBQ Festival tickets can be purchased online and cost $65 for the general public, and $58.50 for Beaufort Food and Wine members.



Participating Pitmasters and Restaurants (with more to be added):

Johnson’s Family BBQ (Durham)

Blue Ocean Market

34° North Restaurant

Beaufort Grocery Co.

Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant & Pub

Amos Mosquitos

Featured Breweries:

1718 Brewery

21st Amendment

Bell’s

Billy Beer

Blue Point Brewing

Carolina Brewing Co.

Deep River

Duck Rabbit

Fishtowne Brew House

Founders

Fullsteam

Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Mother Earth Brewing

Mother Earth Spirits

Red Hare Brewing

Red Oak Brewing

River Ray Brewery

Sierra Nevada

Southern Pines Brewing

Sweetwater Brewing Co.

Sycamore Brewing

Tarboro Brewing Company

Two Pitchers

Victory

White Street Brewing Co.

and more!



