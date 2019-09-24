Beaufort to host pub crawl, BBQ competition fundraisers for Dorian relief

BEAUFORT, NC (WNCT) – This weekend in Beaufort, you can help raise money for Hurricane Dorian recovery, while participating in a pub crawl, and enjoying local BBQ and sides at a BBQ competition.
On Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Pub Crawl will take place throughout downtown Beaufort.
Event organizers said participants will start at the Beaufort Wine and Food office (129 Middle Lane) where they will receive wrist bands, a complimentary beer cup, and a ‘punch card’ with each of the stops listed.
Guests will then go from stop to stop, sampling beer and cuisine pairings at each stop at their own pace. The brewers will be present to meet with guests, and each ticket holder will have their card punched at each stop before moving on to the next stop.
Pub Crawl tickets can be purchased online and cost $45 for the general public, and $40.50 for members of Beaufort Wine and Food.
Pub Crawl stops include:
- Backstreet Pub with Founders Brewing
- Royal James with Carolina Brewing Company
- Finz with Red Oak Brewery
- Fishtowne Brew House
- Black Sheep with 21st Amendment
- Clawson’s with Sweetwater Brewing Company
- Turner Street Market with Red Hare Brewing
- Aqua with Fullsteam Brewing
- Beaufort Olive Oil Co. with Billy Beer
On Saturday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Beer, Bubbles and BBQ Festival will take place on the waterfront on the 400 block of Front Street.
Organizers said this event will feature live music, drink samples at dozens of breweries and brewpubs, and a People’s Choice BBQ Competition, where pitmasters from across the region will cook a variety of BBQ and sides for the public to enjoy, as they put their best dishes forward in hopes of winning the competition.
Beer, Bubbles & BBQ Festival tickets can be purchased online and cost $65 for the general public, and $58.50 for Beaufort Food and Wine members.
Participating Pitmasters and Restaurants (with more to be added):
- Johnson’s Family BBQ (Durham)
- Blue Ocean Market
- 34° North Restaurant
- Beaufort Grocery Co.
- Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant & Pub
- Amos Mosquitos
Featured Breweries:
1718 Brewery
21st Amendment
Bell’s
Billy Beer
Blue Point Brewing
Carolina Brewing Co.
Deep River
Duck Rabbit
Fishtowne Brew House
Founders
Fullsteam
Lagunitas Brewing Co.
Mother Earth Brewing
Mother Earth Spirits
Red Hare Brewing
Red Oak Brewing
River Ray Brewery
Sierra Nevada
Southern Pines Brewing
Sweetwater Brewing Co.
Sycamore Brewing
Tarboro Brewing Company
Two Pitchers
Victory
White Street Brewing Co.
and more!