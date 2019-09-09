Cape Lookout National Seashore issues update on Dorian recovery

CAPE LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE, NC (WNCT)



The National Park Service said it plans to re-open facilities at Cape Lookout National Seashore this week, as crews clear debris and repair damage at the park from Hurricane Dorian.



The NPS said 68 members of its Incident Management Team are working at Cape Lookout National Seashore to restore areas of the park impacted by Dorian and get them ready for public use.



As of Monday, NPS officials said they discourage the public from traveling to or entering Cape Lookout National Seashore as the stabilization and recovery process continues.



Park officials said they plan to re-open some of the park’s facilities according to this schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 10 – The Beaufort Visitor Information Center will reopen, with daily hours of operation from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 – The Harkers Island Visitor Center will reopen, with daily hours of operation from 9:00 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Passenger ferry service (via Island Express Ferry Service) to Shackleford Banks, from Beaufort and Harkers Island, will also resume operations on Wednesday, with these hours of operation:



From Beaufort: daily, every 30 minutes, from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

From Harkers Island: daily, every hour, from 8:15 A.M. to 5:45 P.M.

All other visitor facilities and services at Cape Lookout National Seashore are closed, and a reopening schedule is not available at this time, NPS officials said.

According to NPS officials, 54 new inlets cutting through the park, 38 structures at Portsmouth Village have major flood and wind damage, and there is major damage to infrastructure at the Long Point Cabin Camp, including a major breach of an ocean inlet cut through to Core Sound.

Officials said, due to the damage at Long Point Cabin Camp, all reservations for Long Point Cabins have been canceled for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, reservations for the Great Island Cabins have been canceled through Sunday, September 15.

Cancellations may be extended, and NPS officials will provide updates when new details are available.

All cabin reservations that have been cancelled will be issued a full refund, which you can obtain by calling 877-444-6777, or online at www.recreation.gov.