Cape Lookout National Seashore releases updated opening schedule for facilities damaged in Dorian

HARKERS ISLAND, NC (WNCT) – Officials at Cape Lookout National Seashore gave another update on Thursday about which facilities and services are already open, or will open soon, after Hurricane Dorian damage is repaired.



The National Park Service said, as of Thursday, 68 NPS employees from across the nation are assigned to cleanup debris and repair damage at Cape Lookout National Seashore.



The public should not enter closed areas of the parks until stabilization and restoration efforts are complete.



Here is Thursday’s updated list of what CLNS facilities and services are now open, and when the currently-closed facilities and services will be available for visitors to use:

· The Beaufort Visitor Information Center is open.

o Hours of operation are daily from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

· The Harkers Island Visitor Center is open.

o Hours of operation are daily from 9:00 A.M. to 5 P.M.

· Passenger ferry service (via Island Express Ferry Service), from Beaufort and Harkers Island:

o To South Core Banks, will resume on Saturday, September 14.

o To Shackleford Banks, is available to the public.

o Hours of operation, from Beaufort: daily, every 30 minutes from 8:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.

o Hours of operation, from Harkers Island: daily, every hour from 8:15 A.M. – 5:45 P.M.

o For more information contact the Island Express Ferry Service office at: IslandExpressFerryService.com, or at (252) 728-7433.

· Visitors should prepare for their visit to Shackleford and South Core Beaches!

o Be careful, as there remains an abundance of storm debris on the beaches. Sturdy footwear is highly recommended.

o There are no amenities, including restrooms, available at this time, as power and water are currently unavailable.

o Prepare by bringing sturdy footwear, water, food and plan to pack out all personal trash.

· All other visitor facilities (i.e. Light Station Visitor Center, and the Keepers Quarters Museum) and services are closed; a reopening schedule is not available at this time.

· Cancelled reservations for the Great Island Cabins have been stretched through Wednesday, September 18.

o Cancellations may be further extended; an update will be provided when available.

All cabin reservations that have been canceled will be issued a full refund at www.recreation.gov, or call (877) 444-6777.