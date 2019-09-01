Cape Lookout National Seashore to close due to Hurricane Dorian

Harkers Island, NC (WNCT)

UPDATE: On Monday, Cape Lookout National Seashore announced planned closures this week for different facilities and services used by park visitors, including ferry service, due to Hurricane Dorian.



CLNS officials said the entire park will close at 10 A.M. EDT on Tuesday, September 3.



Starting on Monday, Sept. 2, the Harkers Island Visitor Center, Beaufort Visitor Information Center, Light Station Visitor Center, and the Keepers Quarters Museum are closed, and the Island Express Ferry Service will also cease operations out of Beaufort and Harkers Island.



Reservations at Great Island and Long Point Cabin Camps are also canceled from Tuesday through Friday, with additional closure beyond this time frame pending the storm’s arrival.



Visitors with upcoming reservations should monitor the weather conditions. Reservations cancelled due to weather will be issued a full refund at www. recreation.gov, or call, (877) 444-6777.



Evening at the Cape programs scheduled for Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7 are canceled and will be refunded.



PREVIOUS:



In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Cape Lookout National Seashore park is initiating its Action Plan as of noon Sunday, Sept 1.

Steps are being taken to evacuate those on the islands and to close down operations out on the islands and at the mainland visitor centers.

The park will close on Tuesday (Sept 3) at 10:00 AM until after the storm has passed.

All visitors and vehicles must be off the islands by Tuesday.

For more information on the timing of the closures of park services and areas see the Storm Watch page on the park’s website: https://go.nps.gov/stormwatch