Jeep removed from sand at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WNCN, WBTW) – UPDATE: A Jeep that went viral online, after it became stuck in the sand and waves at Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian, has been removed from the beach, police said.



Around 9:00 a.m. Friday, the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. released a video on Twitter, showing the Jeep being hauled off the beach by a piece of construction equipment.

The Jeep is off the beach. pic.twitter.com/zBCy8BHUCE — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) September 6, 2019

PREVIOUS: A Jeep was found on a beach in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian moves through the area.

The Jeep was found on the beach between 36th Avenue North and 37 Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.