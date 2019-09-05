Jeep removed from sand at Myrtle Beach

Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
123
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
1
of
/
123
Closings
Alliance One International - Farmville
2
of
/
123
Closings
Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson
3
of
/
123
Closings
Annunciation Catholic School
4
of
/
123
Closings
Arendell Parrott Academy
5
of
/
123
Closings
Bankruptcy Court - Greenville
6
of
/
123
Closings
Barton College
7
of
/
123
Closings
Beaufort Area Transit System
8
of
/
123
Closings
Beaufort County Child Development Center
9
of
/
123
Closings
Beaufort County Community College
10
of
/
123
Closings
Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services
11
of
/
123
Closings
Bertie County Council on Aging
12
of
/
123
Closings
Bertie County District Court
13
of
/
123
Closings
Bertie County Rural Health Association
14
of
/
123
Closings
Boyette Orthopedics
15
of
/
123
Closings
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
16
of
/
123
Closings
Care-O-World Enrichment Center
17
of
/
123
Closings
Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery
18
of
/
123
Closings
Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery
19
of
/
123
Closings
Childrens Health Services PA
20
of
/
123
Closings
Childrens World Learning Center
21
of
/
123
Closings
Chowan University
22
of
/
123
Closings
Christ Covenant School
23
of
/
123
Closings
City of New Bern
24
of
/
123
Closings
City of Washington Government Offices
25
of
/
123
Closings
Coastal Carolina Community College
26
of
/
123
Closings
Cookies Little Palace Child Care
27
of
/
123
Closings
Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC
28
of
/
123
Closings
Discovery Land Daycare
29
of
/
123
Closings
Duplin County Government
30
of
/
123
Closings
Eastern Dermatology
31
of
/
123
Closings
Eastern Headache and Spine
32
of
/
123
Closings
EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER
33
of
/
123
Closings
Eastern Radiologists, Inc.
34
of
/
123
Closings
Edgecombe Community College
35
of
/
123
Closings
Edgecombe County District Court
36
of
/
123
Closings
Eilenes Childcare
37
of
/
123
Closings
Family Foot & Ankle Physicians
38
of
/
123
Closings
Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC
39
of
/
123
Closings
FMC ECU DIALYSIS
40
of
/
123
Closings
Follow The Son Child Care Center
41
of
/
123
Closings
GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER
42
of
/
123
Closings
Grady-White Boats
43
of
/
123
Closings
Greene County District Court
44
of
/
123
Closings
Greene County Health Care
45
of
/
123
Closings
Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center
46
of
/
123
Closings
Greenville Family Doctors
47
of
/
123
Closings
Greenville Montessori School
48
of
/
123
Closings
Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc.
49
of
/
123
Closings
Halifax County Schools
50
of
/
123
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
51
of
/
123
Closings
Hobgood Charter School
52
of
/
123
Closings
Hyde County Government
53
of
/
123
Closings
Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic
54
of
/
123
Closings
John Paul II Catholic High School
55
of
/
123
Closings
Kids Kountry
56
of
/
123
Closings
Kids Paradise Childcare Center
57
of
/
123
Closings
KinderCare Learning Centers
58
of
/
123
Closings
Kinston Community Health Center, Inc.
59
of
/
123
Closings
Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc.
60
of
/
123
Closings
Lawrence Academy
61
of
/
123
Closings
Lenoir Community College
62
of
/
123
Closings
Lenoir County District Court
63
of
/
123
Closings
Lenoir County Public Schools
64
of
/
123
Closings
Living Water Christian School
65
of
/
123
Closings
Lou Anna Childcare Center
66
of
/
123
Closings
LS Cable & System
67
of
/
123
Closings
Martin Enterprises
68
of
/
123
Closings
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.
69
of
/
123
Closings
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
70
of
/
123
Closings
MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER
71
of
/
123
Closings
Music Academy of Eastern Carolina
72
of
/
123
Closings
Nash Community College
73
of
/
123
Closings
Nash County District Court
74
of
/
123
Closings
Nash County Superior Court
75
of
/
123
Closings
NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro
76
of
/
123
Closings
Neuse Regional Library
77
of
/
123
Closings
North Carolina Wesleyan College
78
of
/
123
Closings
Northampton County Schools
79
of
/
123
Closings
Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience
80
of
/
123
Closings
Oasis Learning Center
81
of
/
123
Closings
Onslow County Schools
82
of
/
123
Closings
Orthotics & Prosthetics East
83
of
/
123
Closings
Our Childrens Clinic
84
of
/
123
Closings
Pamlico Community College
85
of
/
123
Closings
Pamlico County Government Offices
86
of
/
123
Closings
Perquimans County Schools
87
of
/
123
Closings
Pirate Pediatrics
88
of
/
123
Closings
Pitt Community College
89
of
/
123
Closings
Pitt County Council on Aging
90
of
/
123
Closings
Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center
91
of
/
123
Closings
Saint Peter Catholic School
92
of
/
123
Closings
Sanderson Farms Inc
93
of
/
123
Closings
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery
94
of
/
123
Closings
Sesame Technologies Inc
95
of
/
123
Closings
Sheppard Memorial Library
96
of
/
123
Closings
Smithfield-Farmland
97
of
/
123
Closings
Start Right Learning Center
98
of
/
123
Closings
Tender Love Child Care Center Inc.
99
of
/
123
Closings
Terra Ceia Christian School
100
of
/
123
Closings
The Allergy Center
101
of
/
123
Closings
The Bear Patch Preschool
102
of
/
123
Closings
The Childrens Village Academy
103
of
/
123
Closings
The Epiphany School of Global Studies
104
of
/
123
Closings
The Insurance Center
105
of
/
123
Closings
The Oakwood School
106
of
/
123
Closings
Tiller Charter School
107
of
/
123
Closings
Town Of Farmville
108
of
/
123
Closings
Town of Winterville
109
of
/
123
Closings
Trinity Christian School
110
of
/
123
Closings
Twin River YMCA
111
of
/
123
Closings
Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts
112
of
/
123
Closings
Tyrrell County Government
113
of
/
123
Closings
U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC
114
of
/
123
Closings
VA Morehead City Clinic
115
of
/
123
Closings
Vernon Dialysis Unit
116
of
/
123
Closings
Washington Montessori Public Charter School
117
of
/
123
Closings
Wayne County Superior Court
118
of
/
123
Closings
Welcome Federal Credit Union
119
of
/
123
Closings
Wilson Community College
120
of
/
123
Closings
Wilson County District Court
121
of
/
123
Closings
Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc.
122
of
/
123
Closings
Wonderland Academy Day Care
123
of
/
123