Jeep removed from sand at Myrtle Beach

Dorian
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WNCN, WBTW) – UPDATE: A Jeep that went viral online, after it became stuck in the sand and waves at Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian, has been removed from the beach, police said.

Around 9:00 a.m. Friday, the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. released a video on Twitter, showing the Jeep being hauled off the beach by a piece of construction equipment.

PREVIOUS: A Jeep was found on a beach in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian moves through the area.

The Jeep was found on the beach between 36th Avenue North and 37 Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

