Carteret County issues voluntary evacuation and State of Emergency; schools may close Wednesday

Carteret County N.C. (WNCT)
The Carteret County Emergency Management Agency has issued a voluntary evacuation and State of Emergency, effective at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Carteret County officials said it will continue monitoring Hurricane Dorian, and it expects to issue a mandatory evacuation order at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, for residents in North River, South River, Down East, and residents in manufactured homes; including park models, recreational vehicles and mobile homes.
Carteret County Schools and Carteret County Community College will operate under a normal schedule on Tuesday, but at Noon on Tuesday, the school system will decide if any changes to the schedule need to be made for Wednesday, September 4, officials said.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center is now partially operational, and will begin 24-hour operations starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.
