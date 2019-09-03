BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, Carteret County Schools officials said all schools will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 6, since several areas of the county are under a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Dorian.
School officials said the make-up days will be October 7, 2019, and January 2 and January 3, 2020.
The school system apologized to parents who may have trouble finding childcare for their children who would normally be in school.
Officials said they “urge everyone to make wise and safe choices” as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on the region.
Carteret County Public Schools to be closed Wednesday-Friday, due to Hurricane Dorian
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, Carteret County Schools officials said all schools will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 6, since several areas of the county are under a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Dorian.