1  of  3
Closings
Dare County Schools Hyde County Schools Pamlico County Schools

Carteret County Public Schools to be closed Wednesday-Friday, due to Hurricane Dorian

Dorian

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:
9oys-carteret-county[1]_1521818432550.jpg

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, Carteret County Schools officials said all schools will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 6, since several areas of the county are under a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Dorian.

School officials said the make-up days will be October 7, 2019, and January 2 and January 3, 2020.

The school system apologized to parents who may have trouble finding childcare for their children who would normally be in school.

Officials said they “urge everyone to make wise and safe choices” as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on the region.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV