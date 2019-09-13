Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies help with Dorian recovery on Ocracoke Island

Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carteret Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

BEAUFORT, NC (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said this week it has sent six deputies to Ocracoke Island to help the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office with relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

According to a post on the CCSO Facebook page, the deputies going to Ocracoke Island are: Deputy Byrd, Chief Deputy Fulcher, Lt. Mull, Deputy Garner, Sgt. Willis and Deputy Howell.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV