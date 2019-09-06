City of Jacksonville announces post-Dorian trash, recycling, debris pickup plan

1  of  104
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Orthotics & Prosthetics East Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center Town Of Farmville Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Superior Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Wonderland Academy Day Care

City of Jacksonville announces post-Dorian trash, recycling, debris pickup plan

Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pexels

The City of Jacksonville has announced modified trash, recycling, and debris pickup plans after Hurricane Dorian interrupted the normal pickup schedule.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the City of Jacksonville could not pick up trash this Thursday or Friday, but will pick up those routes this Saturday, and take that trash to the Onslow County Landfill.

Jacksonville officials said recycling will NOT be picked up on Saturday, because the Recycling Center will be closed, but regular recycling pickup will resume next week.

Hurricane Debris Pickup:

Jacksonville Public Services Director Wally Hansen said the city is unlikely to use outside contractors to collect hurricane debris, as it did after Florence, since the amount of damage and debris from Dorian is expected to be far less. City crews will pick up the debris as they are able.

Residents are asked to place all debris along the curb, not in the street, in an orderly fashion, organized in these categories:

Area 1: Yard Waste in a pile or in containers with sturdy handles (Leaves, branches, and trees cut to lengths less than 4 feet – Do not move yard waste intertwined with any downed utility lines).

Area 2: Construction Debris in a pile (Decking, furniture, wet carpeting, fences, appliances, electronics).

Area 3: Your regular Residential Rollout Garbage Container (This will be picked up on your regularly scheduled garbage collection day).

Area 4: Recycling in Rollout Recycling Container (Traditional recycling items, break down any cardboard and place in this container)

If your garbage or recycling container is damaged or lost, call 910-938-5338 for a replacement (There are a limited number of replacement containers available).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV