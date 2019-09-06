City of Jacksonville announces post-Dorian trash, recycling, debris pickup plan

The City of Jacksonville has announced modified trash, recycling, and debris pickup plans after Hurricane Dorian interrupted the normal pickup schedule.



Due to Hurricane Dorian, the City of Jacksonville could not pick up trash this Thursday or Friday, but will pick up those routes this Saturday, and take that trash to the Onslow County Landfill.



Jacksonville officials said recycling will NOT be picked up on Saturday, because the Recycling Center will be closed, but regular recycling pickup will resume next week.



Hurricane Debris Pickup:

Jacksonville Public Services Director Wally Hansen said the city is unlikely to use outside contractors to collect hurricane debris, as it did after Florence, since the amount of damage and debris from Dorian is expected to be far less. City crews will pick up the debris as they are able.

Residents are asked to place all debris along the curb, not in the street, in an orderly fashion, organized in these categories:



Area 1: Yard Waste in a pile or in containers with sturdy handles (Leaves, branches, and trees cut to lengths less than 4 feet – Do not move yard waste intertwined with any downed utility lines).

Area 2: Construction Debris in a pile (Decking, furniture, wet carpeting, fences, appliances, electronics).

Area 3: Your regular Residential Rollout Garbage Container (This will be picked up on your regularly scheduled garbage collection day).



Area 4: Recycling in Rollout Recycling Container (Traditional recycling items, break down any cardboard and place in this container)



If your garbage or recycling container is damaged or lost, call 910-938-5338 for a replacement (There are a limited number of replacement containers available).