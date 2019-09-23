City of New Bern cuts down City Hall tree uprooted by Dorian

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) - State officials will send 200 iPads to Hyde County Public Schools to be used by Ocracoke School students and teachers, who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

State School Superintendent Mark Johnson announced on Monday that the NC Department of Public Instruction is providing the iPads to help students stay on schedule with their schoolwork until they can return to their school building.

The NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching will make its NCCAT Ocracoke Campus building available for classes for Ocracoke School students until January 2020. Other buildings on Ocracoke Island will also be used for students as the Island continues to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

On September 6, Hurricane Dorian struck Ocracoke and the Outer Banks. The storm resulted in significant flooding, including 40 inches of water inside Ocracoke School.

Ocracoke School is a Pre-K-12 school, with approximately 185 students.