City of New Bern cuts down City Hall tree uprooted by Dorian

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The City of New Bern said on Monday it had to cut down a tree next to City Hall, after Hurricane Dorian uprooted it.

City officials said they tried to save the tree, located outside City Hall near the bust of Christopher Degraffenreid.

However, the tree was too damaged and could not be saved, so the Public Works Department cut the tree down to keep the area safe for residents and visitors in the area.

