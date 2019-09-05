Coast Guard stages teams in NC for rescues as Dorian arrives

Live Now
WILMINGTON, NC (WNCT)

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday it has stationed multiple boats, aircraft, and rescue teams in North Carolina to rescue people during and after Hurricane Dorian, as soon as it is safe to operate.

The Coast Guard said it has stationed the following equipment and personnel in North Carolina:

  • Two shallow water rescue boat teams, comprised of 16 people using 6 boats.
  • Search-and-rescue aircraft are staged in Elizabeth City, awaiting safe operational conditions before beginning rescue missions.
  • Small boat stations, and other Coast Guard units, are staged and awaiting safe operational conditions to begin search and rescue throughout North Carolina.

Capt. Bion Stewart, commander for Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, urged people to “Stay off the water, as our ability to respond during the height of storm will be degraded, and rescue efforts may be delayed. If you find yourself in a flooded area, please stay out of the water as currents and depths can be unpredictable. We ask that the public call 911 for all life-threatening emergencies.”

