Craven County’s emergency operation center gets ready for Hurricane Dorian

Counties across Eastern North Carolina are getting ready for Hurricane Dorian.

Craven County is taking precautionary steps for any possible impacts.

The county manager says they are preparing for the worst while continuing to hope for the best.

Right now officials are encouraging residents to closely monitor alerts coming from the emergency operations center.

“We have a logistics unit that works on taking phone calls we have a citizen phone bank where residents can call in and ask for information,” says Amber Parker, the public information officer of the county.

She continues, “…we also have our public information station, a human services station we have people working to make sure that people who have special needs have somewhere to go and that they’re taken care of.”

There are three zones sectioned off in craven county that are prone to flooding, zone A zone B and zone C.

The county has issued a voluntary evacuation for people residing in zone A.

If you would like to find out what zone you reside in, you can put your address into the Craven County website to find out.

Officials urge people to have batteries and flashlights, non-perishable foods to last them several days and at least one gallon of water per person to last several days.

Four emergency shelters are available in Craven County.

The Ben D Quinn location is pet-friendly.

The shelter will also be provided at Havelock High School, Creekside Elementary and Farm Life Elementary.

County officials want to remind anyone heading to shelters to bring your own supplies, bedding, medications, and food.

If anyone needs help from Emergency services they can call 252-636-6608.