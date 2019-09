The City of Jacksonville has announced modified trash, recycling, and debris pickup plans after Hurricane Dorian interrupted the normal pickup schedule.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the City of Jacksonville could not pick up trash this Thursday or Friday, but will pick up those routes this Saturday, and take that trash to the Onslow County Landfill.

Jacksonville officials said recycling will NOT be picked up on Saturday, because the Recycling Center will be closed, but regular recycling pickup will resume next week.

Hurricane Debris Pickup:

Jacksonville Public Services Director Wally Hansen said the city is unlikely to use outside contractors to collect hurricane debris, as it did after Florence, since the amount of damage and debris from Dorian is expected to be far less. City crews will pick up the debris as they are able.