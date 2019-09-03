Currituck County issues State of Emergency, evacuation order for Outer Banks

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WNCT) Currituck County has issued a county-wide State of Emergency and mandatory evacuation for Outer Banks communities, due to Hurricane Dorian’s projected path.



County officials said the State of Emergency is effective at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and a mandatory evacuation will be effective at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, for people in the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova.



Anyone who may need Evacuation Assistance may call Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.

At this time, all Currituck County Government offices remain open on a normal schedule. The Clerk of Superior Court announced that Criminal Court scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 has been canceled.

Vacationers planning to visit Currituck County this weekend should check with their property manager or rental companies to see if access to the Outer Banks will be available. Visitors will not be allowed into the Outer Banks during the evacuation.

Citizens with additional questions may call 252-232-2115 for local information.



The Currituck County Government said it will also post regular updates on its website, Facebook, Twitter.