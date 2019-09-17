Currituck Co. residents get replacement of food benefits after Hurricane Dorian

CURRITUCK, NC (WNCT) – The Currituck County Government said food benefit recipients will get a replacement of 30% of their food benefit funds, due to power outages caused by Hurricane Dorian.



According to Currituck County officials, the N.C. Food and Nutrition Services Department requested a waiver from the federal government to provide a 30% mass replacement of food benefits in eight counties affected by Hurricane Dorian, without requiring households to report loss of food or provide verification of the food loss.



The waiver allows for an automated mass replacement of 30% of the August 2019 benefits.

The state automatically issued the replacements on September 15, and those benefits became available to households on Monday, September 16.

For more information, contact the Currituck County Department of Social Services at 252-232-3083.