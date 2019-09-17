Currituck County releases plan to collect debris from Hurricane Dorian

CURRITUCK, NC (WNCT) – The Currituck County Government said it will conduct a roadside collection of vegetative storm debris caused by Hurricane Dorian, starting on Monday, Sept. 23.

County officials said only “woody” debris (trees and branches no more than 6 feet long) will be collected. No bags or other items will be picked up.



Debris collection will only take place from the right of way on state-maintained roads. Collection trucks will not pick up storm debris on private roads.

Residents who are unsure if they live on a state-maintained road may check online (enter your address in the search box).

Residents on private roads should take storm debris to one of the county’s convenience centers.



Collection will take several days to complete across the entire county, but anyone who does not want to wait for debris collection may dispose of their debris at one of the county’s convenience centers.



County officials said, at this time, there is only one collection pass planned for the county.



Anyone with questions may contact Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.