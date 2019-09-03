Dare County issues map of evacuation routes for Hurricane Dorian

The Dare County Emergency Management Agency issued a map of suggested hurricane evacuation routes for people evacuating Eastern North Carolina.

Officials suggested people evacuating to areas north of Dare County should consider taking HWY 64 West to I-95.



Evacuating through rural areas will help avoid traffic backups & congestion you may encounter by traveling through the Hampton Roads portion of Virginia.



Dare County officials have issued a county-wide, mandatory evacuation for visitors starting at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, and for residents starting at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.



Ocean swimming is also banned county-wide, due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents.



Dare County Schools said all schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 6.

Dare County Government Offices will be be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wed., Sept. 4. County Offices will close at noon on Wednesday.

Dare County Public Works will provide garbage collection on a regular schedule on Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4. No garbage collection will take place on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6.

The Regular Meeting of the Town of Manteo Board of Commissioners scheduled for September 4 has been postponed until further notice. A new date for the meeting will be published on the Town website and social media after the emergency weather situation has passed.



Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial will suspend all visitor services beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019.



All visitor centers and facilities will close at normal hours on September 2 and remain closed until further notice.



All Off-Road Vehicle Ramps and Routes will close to off-road vehicle access at 9 p.m. on September 2.



September 2 is the last night for camping in Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, Frisco and Ocracoke Campgrounds. All campers must vacate by 10 a.m. on September 3. Visitor services and facilities will reopen post-storm after assessments are completed



Click here to see the Dare County Government’s latest information on evacuation deadlines, closures, and hurricane preparedness.