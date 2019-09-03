1  of  3
Disaster Recovery meetings in Eastern N.C. postponed

North Carolina officials announced Tuesday that four Disaster Recovery Information Sessions scheduled for this week across the ENC will be rescheduled, due to Hurricane Dorian.

The information sessions were planned by a partnership between the N.C. Governor’s Office of Engagement, N.C. Emergency Management, N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The dates and locations of the postponed sessions are:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 3: Swan Quarter, Hyde County
  • Tuesday, Sept. 3: Wilmington, New Hanover County
  • Thursday, Sept. 5: Whiteville, Columbus County
  • Thursday, Sept. 5: Beaufort, Carteret County

Session organizers said they will announce new dates and locations for the postponed information sessions on the ReBuild NC website, and the program’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

